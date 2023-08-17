The 1st day of school was a hot one today as the Concho Valley pushed near record highs as post frontal conditions enhanced high pressure that has been clinging on to to Texas for the past few months. Just when heat advisories had expired, temperatures prompted another round of warnings into this weekend.

Hurricane Hilary has been upgraded in category as it takes aim at parts of California, Arizona and Nevada. This strong storm could turn winds out of the east across the Concho Valley producing some interesting thunderstorm activity while dropping those temperatures by next week.