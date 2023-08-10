Early afternoon cloud cover gives us an early preview of fall. As early evening rain clouds gave a little tease yesterday, there could be another light drizzling across the Northern and Eastern parts of the Concho Valley, tonight.

With the weekend just around the corner, the weakened high pressure pushes back by Friday, drying the region out as well as pushing those temperatures back into the hotter triple digits.

As the upper level pattern starts is slow transition into the fall, many wonder, when the cooler, wet, weather will get here.