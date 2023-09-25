Strong storms and high humidity kicked off this last week of September.

With a steady week of cooler temperatures, it might be safe to say that the triple digit days are behind us here in the Concho Valley.

As rain chances drastically increase day by day, a strong low pressure system pummeling parts of Oregon and Washington will descend upon the Concho Valley and with it significant rainfall.

Tonight lows will drop down into the upper 60s as the potential for a stray shower or two will stick around into the morning hours.