Freeze warnings are in effect for most of the northern Concho Valley which was what most West Texans woke up to.

As the bulk of the moisture continues to move to the East, so does the cold air taking over much of the nation, plunging them below freezing temperatures, while some areas saw several inches of snow.

More cold weather is on the way, but as clear skies push in, Halloween day is shaping up to be much warmer, before getting much colder.