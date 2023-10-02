Cooler and cloudier started out this 1st week of October with highs only touching into the lower 90s if not upper 80s.

With cooler air lifting all that humidity up into the upper atmosphere, dense cloud cover began to build in that could lead to some overnight thunderstorm activity as a deep low pressure system approaches with a strong cold front to match.

Highs could drop down into the lower 70s while lows touch down into the lower 50s with strong winds and severe thunderstorms to match before calm and cool conditions set in once it passes.