Today we saw light rain the entire day in San Angelo and rain around the region keeping temps mild in the mid 70s. Southerly flow at 5-10mph is also working at building our humidity even more.

Tonight will be more scattered showers around the Concho Valley as the remnants of Norma continue Northwestward. Lows will only drop to the upper 60s as dew points are too high right now.

Tomorrow will be another cloudy day with light scattered showers around the area which should keep our temps from getting out of the upper 70s. Winds will remain out of the south at about 5-10mph.

Longer range Wednesday looks to be very promising in terms of rainfall totals with extra upper level energy working its way in. Thursday and Friday both look clear and beautiful followed by rain chances moving back in this weekend before a major cool off could make its way into San Angelo just in time for Halloween.