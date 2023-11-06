Early morning cloud cover cleared about by mid day as temperatures jumped up in to the 80s today.

Strong southwesterly flow continues to pump humid air into West Texas providing on and off cloud cover early in the morning during those cooler hours.

Tomorrow, clear skies and warm humid conditions, setup to have a late record breaking high Tuesday before dropping 40°F by Thursday followed by a round of gusty and isolated rain showers, putting things back into an average range for this time of year.