Early morning fog was quickly pushed out by strong Northerly winds a series of quick cold fronts will continue to push through the region as a strong storm to the north beings to push cold dry air in from the northwest, igniting tornados and hail across East Texas.

As high reached to lower 70s, winds picked up indicating the strong low level winds across East Texas and Louisiana.

Tonight, strong winds, cold air and clear skies will let temperatures sink into the upper 40s but low level moisture will be trapped up fast moving upper level winds, creating the potential for early morning fog.

Those strong winds will stick with us through Tuesday as another cold front makes its approach shortly after Thanksgiving.