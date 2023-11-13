Strong, humid, southerly flow continues to crash into onset, cold northerly winds producing extensive cloud cover and impressive rain totals across the entire Concho Valley.

As some areas push into 3″ of overall rain, the short wave pattern signals a break in the clouds is on the way.

The southerly winds, fight off the colder air from the north keeping temperatures in the 50s and with it dumping more rain over a dry area, keeping things comfortable despite being wet.

Tonight into tomorrow cold air will start to take over as a shortwave pattern pushes a quick ridge over West Texas before a gentle drop in temperatures could bring more rain by the weekend.