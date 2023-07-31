Strong southerly flow with rapidly developing thunderstorms create flash flood like conditions for parts of West Texas, however East Texas is seeing similar conditions, while the opposing winds, circle the Concho Valley.

Almost on queue monsoon season has started across Arizona, enhancing those afternoon thunderstorms that would develop over much of the Sierra Madres to push more the the east as it starts to pick up momentum between the intense high pressure that has become more of a characteristic of this summer and a strong El Nino.

Tonight we’ll continue to see temperatures in the mid 70’s with clouds and humidity while during the day we’ll see high still trip the heat advisory alarm in the triple digit.