This week is forecast to be a very dangerous and hot week as the bulk of high pressure that has been causing record breaking high temperatures for the month of July is set to begin to weaken.

With a small break in temperatures resetting the consecutive triple digit day counter at 13, some areas saw weeks if not months in a row of some of the hottest temperatures recorded ever.

By mid week heat advisories and excessive heat warnings should expire as we prepare for several waves of prolonged moisture pushing in from the west with afternoon cloud development working its way down the mountains from New Mexico.

Cooler weekend temperatures, afternoon cloud cover and a change in easterly winds, signify that this high pressure is weakening and is beginning to move out of the Concho Valley.