Dangerous heat associated with high pressure that has been gradually building over the western desert near Arizona has started to push into the Concho Valley as the upper jet stream becomes more linear or zonal keeping more moisture to the north of the nation.

As drier and hotter conditions are forecast to keep us in the triple digit, the count now goes into the double digit days at we hit day 10 of 100°F+ and will continue to record until this interesting pattern shows signs of weakening but for now taking necessary precautions to keep safe and cool must become more prominent when venturing outdoors.