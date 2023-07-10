Warm moist air continues to be pulled up from the Gulf of California across the Sierra Madres and into the Chihuahua desert keeping conditions humid and drying out long before it makes its descent across the Edwards Plateau.

As the upper level pattern begins to take more of a zonal pattern a longwave trough begins to suppress high pressure over the Rocky Mountains and most of West Texas keeping conditions calm as waves of clouds move in and out during night time and daytime effects.

As the heat rises so do the temperatures prompting heat advisories as we begin to push past 103°F this month. These will always remain in effect as long as temperatures exceed this mark which doesn’t look as if this weather pattern is set to change any time soon.