Cold weather sweeps the nation as power storms continue to push through the US.

Highs in the lower 50s kept things cold in the Concho Valley as well, but high humidity signals prime conditions for an approaching low pressure.

Tonight lows will drop back down below the freezing point before gently warming up into the lower 40s as mid day rain showers could keep things cold and wet before hovering above freezing but getting concerningly close on this 1st day of the new year!