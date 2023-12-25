Cold temperatures return to the Concho Valley following a strong low pressure system sweeping
the nation as it dumps up to 4″ of snow in as it slowly treks East on this Christmas Day!
Tonight light northerly winds and clear skies allow much of that daytime heating to escape as overnight lows drop below that freezing mark for the next week, wrapping up beautiful holiday season!
Daytime highs aren’t expected to exceed the lower 60s while those clear skies and dry conditions linger for the next week.