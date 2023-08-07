Zonal flow associated with a deepening long wave trough, push across the Eastern United States, moving mass amounts of cold air into a hot and humid Southeast, creating explosive thunderstorms and tornado watches across the entire Eastern Seaboard.

These quick moving storms push high clouds in over the Concho Valley but strong southerly flow associated with monsoon season, paired with the heat dome as it rounds out day 30, keep much of that moisture from pushing into our region.

Temperatures will jump back up into the triple digit as lows are warming on the upper 70 to lower 80 mark as we continue to press on through a particularly warm August.