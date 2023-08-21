As the remnants of Hurricane Hilary continue to pull winds to the east across the Concho Valley a new storm in the Gulf of Mexico takes aim at East Texas.

Today a combination of hot temperatures and light cloud cover, keep things calm. While winds remain steady out of the east into tonight, conditions are about to improve by tomorrow.

Expect winds to pick up 20-30 MPH followed by extensive cloud cover early Tuesday then on and off thunderstorms all day, unless hot and dry conditions push the storm more south of San Angelo.