Cooler temperatures today as a cold front pushes in from the north as afternoon cloud activity really picked up, indicating that the atmosphere is at optimal conditions to see some late night showers for the next few days.

As highs are forecast to only reach the upper 90s for today and tomorrow, temperatures are slated to get much hotter by mid week before cooling down by the weekend.

Lows will stay in the lower 70s throughout the week, however, indicating that cooler temperatures could push in by the end of the month.