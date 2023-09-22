It’s a warm and humid Friday as we’re expecting those temps to reach into the upper 90s. Southerly flow should stick with us around 10-15mph which will also help in keeping that humidity around for the Concho Valley today. Clear skies today should stick around into the evening hours.

Overnight we’re expecting some partly cloudy skies with lows only dipping down into the mid 70s around the region. Still no break from the increasing humidity with a southerly wind that should stick around 5-10mph.

Tomorrow we will wake up to another sunny day before temps rise into the upper 90s again with their eye on the century mark so make sure to stay hydrated if you’re heading out to Lake Nasworthy. Later in the day we’re keeping our eye on a line of showers and storms that has a chance to build along a dryline to the west that could see it’s way through the Concho Valley.

Further ahead we’re looking at another hot one Sunday nearing 100° and possibly topping it before a cold front is expected to move in during the late Sunday to Monday timeframe. With this front we’re looking at our next good rain chance and a break from those excessive temperatures for the first half of the work week.