Friday kicking off the 1st day of Meteorological Fall, it sure didnt feel like it with temperatures getting back up into the triple digits.

With high pressure building over the central US, areas like Arizona seeing strong dust storms but across the Concho Valley clear skies are starting to give way to thermal low activity over Eastern Texas.

Clear skies allow daytime heating to escape as our lows plunge down 30°F to the low 70s for a great Labor Day Weekend.