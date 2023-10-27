After an already impressive week of rainfall, this weekend is looking like another round of significant rainfall across the Concho Valley.

Cloud cover kept conditions humid and cool as highs sat in the mid 70s even into maximum heating, but will cool off slowly due to the high moisture in the air down to the 60s.

As a combination of slow moving warm air pushes in late from the south kicking off late thunderstorms, cold air from the north could lift that warmer moisture back up for another round before dropping us down into the freezing mark by Halloween.