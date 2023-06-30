With the average temperature at 88°F and a total of 1.67″ of rainfall June shaped up to be a record month for heat. By mid month we saw back to back records of 114°F, but conversely we as lows down to 60°F earlier in the month.

This dynamic high pressure influenced us for weeks and as both its strength and the early June blocking weather pattern pushed out of our region, powerful storms moved in to offset hot temperatures.

As July makes its way into season, strong storms from the southwest as a result of strong low pressure creating hail and tornadoes for the Rocky Mountain states. Tonight we could see those evening thunderstorms roll into to our area around sunset as lows are expected to reach the low 70s, but could be cooler as temperatures behind this cold front are seeing significant 30°F changes.

Tomorrow is shaping up to see strong winds, evening thunderstorms and more 90°F Highs as we approach 4th of July