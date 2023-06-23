As daytime heating peaked at 108°F, the Lifted Condensation Level (LCL) and Level of Free Convection (LFC) lowered in both altitude and dewpoint, as the Severe Weather Outlook from National Weather Service puts the Concho Valley near the southern edge of a greater swath across the plains states.

Afternoon thermal low pressure systems push east encouraging winds to increase out of the south as convection coming down the mountains of the Chihuahua desert start to produce isolated rain showers that could work their way into our region later on in the day as we approach sunset.

With lows expected to stay on the hotter side at 78°F and calm winds, the atmosphere sits primed to see some thunderstorm activity.