High pressure building in over the Chihuahua desert kept conditions hazy throughout the day and aided in high temperatures exceeding 100°F well before noon. Cloud cover was kept to a minimum as mostly clear skies filled the day.

Tonight those temperatures slated to drop down into the mid 70’s priming the atmosphere for a round of thunderstorms late tomorrow afternoon as calm winds encourage saturation in the atmosphere across the Concho Valley.

Eastern counties are expected to see another round of severe weather with the potential of hail, an early warning of some of the conditions western and central counties could see tomorrow.