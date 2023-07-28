Cooler mornings and dry, cloud afternoons have seem to become the theme over the last week as an interesting high pressure pattern continues to bake the south.

As late July / Early August like conditions start to settle in, southerly flow from the gulf starts to create a lot of low level cumulous in the southeastern side of Texas.

Temperatures had a bit of a hold up as cool, humid conditions slowed the warming and drying process all day to peak at 100°F.

Cooler temperatures will continue all weekend with that late cloud cover and cooler mornings but as August begins we could see a return of those hot temperatures if this high pressure doesnt budge soon.