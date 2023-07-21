As a large thunderstorm pushes through Arkansas, the residual effects push cloud cover into the Concho Valley for a majority of the day.

In usual afternoon fashion storms across New Mexico are starting up and could make their way down the Sierra Madres later tonight for some overnight cloud cover across our region.

Tally day 13 of the heat dome, temperatures took longer to reach 100°F due to the extensive cloud bank sitting over us all day but still set off heat advisories that have been extended into next week.

As July could be one of the hottest months on record ever, we could see a small break from those brutal heat conditions this weekend as another round of intense thunderstorms is set to strike the Ohio River Valley again.