Low pressure impacting much of the Eastern Seaboard continues to deepen with the help of the long wave pattern as jet max’s exceeding 70MPH push abundant cold air lifting hot stagnant moisture across the plains states as it collides with southerly flow in Oklahoma, sparking explosive storms across the south.

This impressive area of storms have left many outflow boundaries with strong northerly flow to push a line of clouds across the panhandle of Texas.

As these storms pick up any remaining fuel, night time temperatures could take hold and set off another round into tonight and across the Concho Valley.