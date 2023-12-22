Foggy conditions started out this holiday weekend as low level clouds pushed out by noon as temperatures touched into the 70s under clearing skies.

While southerly flow aided in keeping things warm, these clear skies could result in some foggy conditions later tonight.

The strong storm sitting off the West Coast of California has finally decided to move as it pummels the Four Corners with rain and snow. As it makes it way towards Texas, severe weather could develop as it pushes through the Concho Valley.