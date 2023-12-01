70° weather and clear skies greet us on this 1st day of December.
While many are grateful for cooperative holiday conditions, the month of November saw only 2 days with significant rainfall keeping the Concho Valley locked in drought like conditions well into this winter.
Tonight dry conditions will persist as clear skies drop us down into the 40s again overnight. Tomorrow has a slight chance of a quick storm, early in the morning but skies will quickly dry out again as highs approach the 70s once again.