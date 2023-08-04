A well defined surface trough pushes across Oklahoma and parts of the Texas Panhandle but across the Concho Valley, low cumulous clouds do their best against the grueling temperatures as we enter day 25 of the Heat Dome Days.

As heat advisories and excessive heat warning alarms are set off by the scalding heat, the meteorological communities turn their attention out west as tropical storm development could be strong enough weaken the heat dome.

With the weekend quickly approaching their is no doubt it will be another hot and dry one, even though that same surface trough, will try to pull some cloud cover and cooler temperatures down our way by Saturday night.