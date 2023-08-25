Another cool start as low temperature continue to drop down into those lower 70s at night along with a decent amount of humidity as the surrounding air sits primed up for some decent rain shower activity this afternoon.

As daytime heating started to take hold, the clear skies allowed highs to reach back up into those upper 90s while pushing that triple digit. This trend set to drop off by next week as the whole upper level pattern is set to change sending cooler conditions our way by the middle of next week.

The afternoon showed a pretty active horizon as the afternoon thunderstorm activity returns to the Concho Valley following that cooler weather!