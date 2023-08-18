With another run of record breaking heat we could continue to see this trend well into the weekend.

The influence of Hurricane Hilary trekking up the west coast, pulls moisture from the Concho Valley across the Sierra Madres, fueling the already strong Category 2 Hurricane.

As it makes landfall over the weekend expect those dry conditions to last throughout the weekend seeing more record highs and lows in the lower 70s.

Conditions could change rapidly as an area over the Gulf Coast could develop into a tropical storm and push into our region as a result of these hot temperatures and strong winds.