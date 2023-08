Clearing clouds made way for a fair run at those record temperatures today.

As high pressure builds in after last nights quick soak, southerly winds will keep any cloud cover from pushing back in over the Concho Valley for the rest of the weekend.

This weekend looking to be clear, calm and hot before another opportunity to see some rain early next week.

Tonight lows will drop down into the 80s, much hotter than usual while Saturday shoot up into the low 100’s if not set another record.