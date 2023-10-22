Today we saw a lot of cloud cover around the area which kept most of us down in the low 80s. Southerly flow at 5-10mph began increasing our humidity as well today getting dew points into the 60s already.

Tonight will be warmer and humid with lows only dropping into the upper 60s. Southerly flow will remain but may be a bit gustier at 10-15mph.

Tomorrow should be a little bit cooler only getting to the mid 70s as much needed rain is expected with the remnants of Hurricane Norma starting to work over the Concho Valley. Lighter rain is expected to start the day but as we get into the afternoon and evening we could see more storms from it.

Longer term we’ll see southerly flow for a while keeping humid conditions around. Tuesday could see light rain around the area before Tuesday night into Wednesday when our next good rain chance is. Upper level support could see more thunderstorms and heavier rain with the round on Wednesday which we’ll keep our eye on. Highs should be more seasonable around the upper 70s this week but lows will be very above average hanging around the mid 60s.