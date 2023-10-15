Today we saw another more Fall like day with temperatures topping out in the low 70s for most of the Concho Valley. Winds stayed out of the Northeast at 5-10mph keeping our weather mild.

Into tonight we’ll see those winds and calm conditions stick with us allowing temperatures to drop quickly before bottoming out in the mid 40s around the region.

Tomorrow is going to be another day similar to today and yesterday with sunny conditions and mild temperatures. We should make a good run at the mid 70s again tomorrow before the winds turn more south-easterly overall tomorrow night.

Tomorrow night will kick off the warm up and slight increase in humidity as the following days we should see highs increase slowly into the mid 80s since those winds turn more southerly overall. By Thursday we’re expecting a weak cold front to push through that could drop us a few degrees for Thursday before the warm up returns by Friday. Overall the cold front looks to be another dry one, but there’s a small chance we could see a few showers develop along the front. We’ll keep an eye for any changes going into this week.