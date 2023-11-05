Today we saw clouds build in more and more from the southwest which kept much of the Concho Valley down in the upper 70s today instead of continuing that warm up. Southerly flow at 5-10mph is still working at increasing the humidity.

Tonight the cloud cover and increased humidity will see low temps jump from 50° last night to 60° tonight. Southerly flow and the cloud cover should hold most of the night.

Tomorrow the clouds should start pushing off leaving behind a beautiful day. However without the clouds the warm up resumes which should see high around the low to mid 80s around the region.

Longer term the warm up is expected to continue through Wednesday. Tuesday should be mostly sunny while more cloud cover should return Wednesday keeping temps more mild for the middle of the week. Thursday is when we’re expecting an AM cold front to push into the region dropping temps by 20-30° for Thursday. Highs following it are looking like the lower 60s with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rain chances are there with the cold fronts arrival and for a bit after but today models are keeping much of the Concho Valley dry as opposed to yesterday. Something to keep our eye on going into this week for Thursday and Friday night football.