Today saw much more sunshine compared to yesterday, however a northerly wind at 10-15mph helped keep temps down in the low to mid 50s around the area.

Tonight we’ll hold on to some cloud cover in some areas which will help keep temps above freezing near the I-10 corridor and Junction. Many of us could expect to see freezing or just below temps as you make your way northwest in the Concho Valley with 32° expected here in San Angelo.

Tomorrow is gonna be a little chilly with those winds staying fairly calm but turning more southerly overall. Temps should top out in the lower 50s for most of us.

Longer term we’re watching a warm up into the middle of the week that gets us to the 70s by Thursday. We’re also expecting another cold front late Thursday that takes us down to near 60° for Friday before we’re back up near 70° for the weekend.