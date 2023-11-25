Today cloud cover seemed to encompass the entire Concho Valley which kept our temps nice and cool in the mid 50s. Winds out of the south at 5-10mph are helping keep our dew points also near that 50° mark.

Tonight the winds will remain from the south and aid in an overnight rain chance where we could see some passing showers. Rain totals however are still looking slim for the most part.

Tomorrow we’ll see that cold front in the early AM which will lead to a chilly and breezy Sunday. Cloud cover should decrease but we’ll still be seeing a fair amount of cloudiness around the area.

Longer term we’re seeing a warm up goin into the middle of the week that gets us into the 60s before another cold front is slated to pass by around the Thursday time frame that also looks to bring a fair rain chance with it.