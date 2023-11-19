Today those clear skies let us warm up nicely into a good spread of the 70s around the Concho Valley. Winds out of the south at 5-10mph also helped in that warming trend.

Tonight partly cloudy skies and a southwesterly flow at 10-15mph might be a little windy but mostly calm and clear conditions.

Tomorrow morning could see some AM fog but then we’re expecting the first of two cold fronts that’ll make for a cooler early week setup with breezy conditions around on Monday with winds at 15-20mph and potentially gusting up to 30mph.

Longer term we’re gonna see a mid week warm up that shapes us up nicely for a beautiful Thanksgiving in the 60s. Following this we’re expecting a second cold front that could be stronger to push through late Friday but it also looks dry unfortunately. Next weekend looks to be cooler behind the front with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.