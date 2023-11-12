Today that cloud cover kept us nice and cool in the upper 50s around the area. Some rain started to build in our southern counties, but nothing overwhelming yet. Winds out of the Northeast at 5-10mph are keeping things pretty consistent in terms of dew points.

Tonight more of the rain from the south will start to push further north towards our northern areas, however the further north you go in the Concho Valley, the less of a chance you’ll see rain from this system.

Tomorrow should be pretty similar with the winds starting to turn slightly more easterly while the rain should become more widespread. Forecasted rainfall totals aren’t anything crazy, but the possibility of an extra half inch is always welcomed too put a dent in the drought monitor. Similarly, the further north you go, the less total rain you should expect over the next 24 hours.

Longer term the clouds should clear out for Tuesday evening and Wednesday before returning Thursday for the duration of the forecast. Winds should also return to a southerly flow by the middle of the week which will aid the gradual warm up getting us into the upper 70s by Thursday. Friday we’re expecting a weak cold front to push through that’ll keep our temps steady around 70° for a beautiful third weekend of November.