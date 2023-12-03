Once again we saw sunny skies here in San Angelo and across the Concho Valley. Winds out of the west were prevalent once again as well at 15-20mph. Temps ended up topping out in the lower 70s for most of us in the region as well.

Tonight winds are gonna calm down and go from westerly to northerly as we see a weak cold front push through the area. Temps should bottom out in the upper to mid 30s around the area.

Tomorrow we’ll finally get a break from that wind and it’ll be a beautiful day behind that front with temps topping out in the upper 60s and hitting 70° for some of us.

Longer term we’re seeing these beautiful conditions through Wednesday, before the real warm up pushes us to nearly 80° by Friday before we’re looking at the next cold front Friday night into Saturday. This one looks stronger dropping us over 20° but unfortunately we’re not expecting much in terms of rain with it’s pass through the region either.