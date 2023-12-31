Today those sunny skies allowed our temperatures to soar up in the lower 70s once again today. The cold front pushed through this evening around 7-8pm and temperatures are falling steadily with the north wind we’re seeing behind this front.

Tonight we’ll see a few clouds around the region but that won’t stop us from bottoming out to those lower 30s for low temps here in San Angelo again. Around the region upper 20s aren’t out of the question by any means so take necessary precautions for potted plants, pipes, pets, and especially people this New Year’s Eve.

Tomorrow is going to be considerably cooler with highs only touching up into the 50s around the area. Sunny conditions should prevail until we start to see some cloud cover work in tomorrow evening.

Longer term we’re watching a couple rounds of rain to start 2024. Tuesday is the first push as we see a weak low push across the region working with gulf moisture to bring rain to much of the eastern half of the Concho Valley. Following this we should see a warming trend into Friday before another system moves in. This one looks to be deeper and stronger bringing potentially more widespread rain chances. Even some wintry mix or flurries could pop up in the northern counties late Friday into Saturday if it keeps pushing the colder scenarios. However, the development and placement of that system is still varying which will determine the line of rain/ wintry mix coming down so this will have to be timed out over the course of this week.