After the rain last night we saw plenty of sunshine here in the Concho Valley today! Temps were warm again in the mid to upper 60s around the area with winds out of the northwest at 15-20mph after the cold front.

Tonight the clear skies will remain which will let us quickly cool off dropping to a low around 33° and potentially freezing. Winds will die down to a mild 5-10mph out of the northwest as well.

Tomorrow we’re expecting a sunny and cool Christmas across the Concho Valley. High temps should only top out around the 53° mark making for a more seasonable feeling day.

Longer term we’re seeing a cool period for the last week of 2023 with highs in the 50s and lower 60s and lows in the 30s throughout the week. Sunshine should be prevalent also throughout the week paving the way for a stable conditions and a cooler end to 2023.