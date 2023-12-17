Sunny skies continued today letting our temps top out near that 70° mark. Winds out of the west were also prevalent at 5-10mph.

Tonight we’ll see the clear skies remain which let’s us cool off quickly again dropping down into the mid 30s. Winds will also turn northerly at 10-15mph after a weak cold front pushes through.

Tomorrow will be a sunny morning followed by clod cover rolling in more and more in the afternoon. Temps will be mild only topping out in the low 60s due to that cold front, but the effects are short lived.

Longer term we’re seeing a warm week of 60s for the Concho Valley while those lose go from the 30s to the 40s to the 50s by Christmas Eve. Cloud cover ramps up Monday and really doesn’t let go until the weekend as rain chances increase dramatically Thursday through Saturday as well. Finally our eyes are on a stronger cold front set to come through Christmas Eve that cools us off nicely for Christmas. However the timing and temperature drop are something to be ironed out going into this week.