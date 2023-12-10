Sunny skies continued today as we say our temps reach into those upper 50s but fall short of that 60° mark. Winds finally died down and shifted to the southwest at 5-10mph indicating the beginning of that increase in humidity soon.

Tonight we’ll see more of these clear skies allowing us to cool off quickly again before our lows fall to near freezing in the low 30s. Near Junction might hold on to temps above freezing while areas north and west of San Angelo have an increased chance for below freezing temperatures. However all of us should prepare for the possibility of freezing temps going into tonight.

Tomorrow winds will shift to be southerly at 5-10mph and allow us to warm up even more into those upper 60s. Clouds should also start to build in some more as we work our way into the evening hours.

Longer term we’re seeing that cloud cover encompass the Concho valley by Tuesday where our first rain chances begin. This become a rain event lasting through Saturday AM where Wednesday the chances start to skyrocket before we could see heavy rainfall Thursday into Friday. Finally Saturday rolls around and the system looks to move it’s way further east leaving us with pleasant conditions for the weekend. Highs should hang out in the low 50s while lows temps stick around the mid 40s for the most part. All in all we could be looking at between 1 and 3 inches of rain from this event which we’ll be watching closely all week.