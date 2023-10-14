We saw a very fall like day today with temperatures only reaching the mid 70s around the region with those northerly winds at 5-10mph.

Into tonight those clear skies will stick with us as well as those northerly winds. This combination will see a nice cool down into the mid 40s around most of the Concho Valley.

Tomorrow will be nearly a repeat of today with clear skies and winds remaining out of the North at 5-10mph. Despite the plentiful sunshine we’ll only rise to the mid 70s once again with another good fall day scheduled for Sunday.

Longer term we’re not seeing too many changes other than a return of the gradual warm up next week as well as some slight humidity making it’s way into the Concho Valley. A “cold” front is slated to pass through the area Thursday that could shave a few degrees off the forecast but right now it looks pretty weak and mostly dry. We’ll keep an eye for any changes, but for now it seems like it will dry out the humidity we see return next week and lack any major precipitation or temperature changes.