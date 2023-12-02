Today saw sunny skies across the Concho Valley after we let go of that morning rain. That let us get close to that 70° mark, but not quite for all of us. Winds out of the west at 15-20mph made for a windier day.

Tonight those winds should calm down to 5-10mph and we’ll see partly cloudy skies that let us cool off to those upper 30s around the region.

Tomorrow is almost a copy and paste of today without the morning rain. Winds will gain strength out of the west at 15-20mph and see mostly sunny skies. Temps should rise to about that 70° mark once again.

Longer term the 70s are here to stay. Calm conditions for the foreseeable future right now until we have our next stronger cold front roll in next weekend. This week will see highs around the low to mid 70s and lows that go from the 30s to 40s to 50s by Thursday.