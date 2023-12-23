Cloudy and rainy skies today is only the beginning as we prepare for this line of showers and storms to push through. Temps topped out in the upper 60s for a unseasonably warm day.

Tonight we’ll watch this major line of storms push through the Concho Valley that brings chances for severe weather. Our main threats are going to be strong winds and the possibility of hail as they move through, not to mention locally heavy downpours. Temps should bottom out in the lower 50s while winds are going to be sustained out of the south at 5-10mph other than those gusty points with the storms pushing through.

Tomorrow our southeastern counties could hang on to some of the rain from that line of showers but it should quickly move out after the sun comes up making for a beautiful Sunday! Looking at temps in the lower 60s with winds turning out of the Northwest at 15-20mph after the cold front pushes through in the evening.

Longer term it’s going to be a beautiful week with plenty of sunshine and 50s for the Concho Valley. Friday could be pushing back into the 60s before we watch our potentially last cold front of the year push through in time for the weekend.