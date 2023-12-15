After the rain moved out this morning we watched the cloud cover follow suit and leave us by this afternoon as well. With sunny skies our temps got up into the upper 50s today with that wind shift to be from the northwest at ~10mph.

Tonight the clear skies will continue, and since the cold front dried us out lows will be considerably lower. Temps should bottom out near freezing tonight so make sure to take the necessary precautions.

Tomorrow will be another beautiful day of sunshine as winds turn more westerly at 5-10mph and temps top out in the mid 60s around the area.

Longer term we’re watching a warm up this weekend pushing 70 by Sunday then a cold front drops us 10° for Monday. Then the warm up returns before rain chances really start to ramp up in the days leading up to Christmas. We’ll keep an eye on the latest so make sure to check back with us if you’re planning any Christmas travel.