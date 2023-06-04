After last nights thunderstorm activity left a good soaking overnight, people woke up to a sunnier Sunday here in the Concho Valley but with a significant half inch of rain in some areas.

As cloud cover pushed out, temperatures shot up into the mid 70s by mid day as well as that humidity allowing for a more comfortable and calm day to get out there and enjoy that summer weather.

Tonight a possibility for some lighter weather, with a drizzle here or there as low will drop down into the 60s overnight, calm conditions and light cloud cover signaling a drier June this year.